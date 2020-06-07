Marshall president pushing for pay cuts during pandemic

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert is recommending temporary pay cuts for some staffers during the coronavirus pandemic. Gilbert on Thursday said the cuts are part of a budget proposal he plans to submit with the college’s governing board later this month.

The salary reductions would go into effect on July 4 for employees making $100,000 annually, if the school’s Board of Governor’s approves the proposal. He says another round of pay cuts for staffers making between $50,000 and $100,000 may begin on August 29 depending on tuition revenue.

