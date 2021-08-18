Masks mandate in effect at Mercer County Courthouse

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– People heading to the Mercer County Courthouse will now be required to wear a mask. During a commission meeting on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 they decided to put the mandate back in place to help protect people coming to the courthouse.

Bill Archer is one of the Commissioners with Mercer County. He said it is important to keep the public safe while they are in the courthouse.

“We require masks in our commons areas like in our hallways and other areas like that so it is just an extra precautionary measure,” Archer said.



The mandate was not issued by Governor Justice but courtrooms across the country had an option to add it. So far there is not a date for when the mandate will be lifted.