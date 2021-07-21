Masks still required in health facilities

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — It is no secret COVID-19 restrictions are loosening; however, doctors are still requiring vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear a mask inside their offices.

Back in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their COVID-19 protocols. In the update, the CDC stated vaccinated and unvaccinated people still need to wear masks while inside a health facility. Dr. Anita Stewart is the Health Officer at the Fayette County Health Department. She explained why this is so important.

“What we know about being vaccinated is the chance of spreading or what we call transmitting and the chances of getting covid is still very low. However, you can have people coming there to get clinical care and can otherwise be immunocompromised, like from transplant or cancer,” Dr. Stewart said.

This is based on recommendations by the CDC and a new standard published by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. According to the CDC, “visitors, regardless of their vaccination status, should wear a well-fitting cloth mask, facemask, or respirator (N95 or a respirator approved under standards used in other countries that are similar to NIOSH-approved N95 filtering facepiece respirators) for source control, except as described in the scenarios below.”

“We would encourage you to continued to wear a mask in this office just like we have been during this pandemic,” Dr. Stewart continued.

The lobby inside the Fayette County Health Department is open for visitors to sit and wait. If you are getting a COVID test, you have to wait in your car. If you do not have a ride to the health department, but still want your vaccine, call at (304) 574-1617.