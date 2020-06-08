McDowell County awarded $1.4 million for wastewater project

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — McDowell County Public Service District was awarded more than a millions dollars for its new sewage system. Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) made the announcement on Monday, June 8, 2020.

“Improving infrastructure in our rural communities is a critical step to revitalizing Southern West Virginia’s economy,” said Congresswoman Miller. “It is an honor to deliver this important funding to improve services for the Town of Iaeger.”

The investment will help provide sewer service to 118 new customers in Iaeger and surrounding areas. The project will construct 15,830 feet of gravity pipe, 7,165 feet of force main, 2,890 feet of service laterals, four pumping stations, two grinder pumping stations, and one 21,000 gallons per day treatment plant. This project will provide services to 295 people and has a total cost of $7,900,000.

The $1,400,000 grant is from the Department of Agriculture Rural Development.