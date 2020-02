WELCH, WV (WVNS)– Heavy rain has caused flooding in a lot of areas in Southern West Virginia. McDowell County Office of Emergency Management declared a local State of Emergency for the county.

The State of Emergency was declared on Thursday, Feb. 6,2020 at 9:45 a.m. Dispatchers told us water has been reported in people’s homes and on many roadways.

Emergency Management Officials are advising people to stay clear of roads and highways.