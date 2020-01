ANAWALT, WV (WVNS)– A McDowell County woman is in custody for animal cruelty.

Crystal Copley was arrested on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 after McDowell County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to her home in Anawalt for an animal cruelty complaint. When deputies arrived, they discovered Copley threw live puppies into the creek.

Copley was arrested and charged with one felony county of animal cruelty. She was arraigned and her bond was set at $10,000.