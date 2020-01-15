Medical cannabis companies look for space to set up shop in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Medical cannabis companies are already expressing interest in our area.

Joe Brouse is the Executive Director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. He said there are about 10 to 15 spaces in the Beckley-Raleigh County area being shown to companies interested in converting them to dispensaries, processors, or labs.

“That’s indicative of a healthy amount of activity and it kind of reveals how attractive this area is to those companies,” Brouse said.

Brouse estimates an average of 15 to 25 jobs per space, which he said will help with tax revenue.