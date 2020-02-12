Mega Million Dollar ticket sold in WV

FILE – In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to over $450 million, just hours before the drawing, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– A $1 million mega millions ticket was sold at the Camp Conley Mart for the drawing that happened on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

The lucky winner or winners are encouraged to contact the West Virginia Lottery 304-558-0500 on information about how to claim your prize.

In order to received your prize the winner has to signed the back of the ticket before turning it in to the West Virginia Lottery.

If you missed the the drawing the five numbers are 4-6-32-52-64, and the Mega Ball was 6 and Megaplier was 2X.

The jackpot winning ticket was estimated at $202 million, but that ticket was sold in New Jersey.

The next Mega Million drawing is on Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14, 2020. The jackpot will reset and the starting value will be $40 million ($28.1 million cash).