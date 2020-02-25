Mercer County airport administrators hope to bring ‘Spirit of Freedom’ to annual festival

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with the Mercer County Airport are hoping to raise money to bring in a new airplane for the annual festival.

They want to bring in a special guest airplane to the annual Wings and Wheels Car Show and Fly-In on Memorial Day. The Spirit of Freedom is a World War II C-54 cargo plane that was part of the Berlin airlift.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 administrators put in a request for the Mercer County Commission to help raise part of the funds. Mercer County airport director, Clint Ransom, said it will cost $5,000.

“We’d like to bring that in as an educational opportunity, do some field trips the week of the car show, and then have it open to the public on the day of the car show,” Ransom said.

Ransom said they are waiting on an official word from the county commission, but he believes commissioners will try to help out.