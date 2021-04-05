Mercer County cleaning campaign seeing pushback from litter bugs

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Keep Mercer Campaign is still going strong. Any given time you can see volunteers along the highways picking up trash in Mercer County.

However, Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, said all the hard work is being undone by litter bugs. He said the community can help stop this by sticking together.

“The problem is that when we clean it, it comes back. It doesn’t seem to last very long. But as long as we can get out there and do the education, keep working with our kids, working with our families. I think we’re going to have a chance to really make a difference but we’ve got to have everybody pulling their weight,” said Puckett.



Puckett said dumpsters will be provided in Brushfork, Lashmeet, and Matoaka.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can find all information on the Keep Mercer Clean Facebook page.