Mercer County Courthouse to reopen with restrictions on Monday

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Mercer County Courthouse will officially reopen to the public on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Protocols are in place to help keep employees and constituents safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioners listed the following protocols:

Traffic Pattern: arrows and signs will be place to help detour traffic in certain direction

Social Distance: lines in the courthouse will be place on the floor six feet apart to help control the spread of the virus. Only 25 people will be allowed in the courthouse at a time

Masks: are recommended to be wore the entire time in the courthouse

Color Code: when entering the courthouse, a color code will help guide constituents to the appropriate office.

Cleaning: The Courthouse has been actively cleaning daily to prepare for the reopening. We will be wiping down counters following every transaction.

Doors: Office doors to each department will be open to avoid contact. There will only be two persons allowed in each office at a given time. Others will wait in the socially distant lines within the courthouse.

Tempered Glass Screens: We are in the process of installing permanent tempered glass screens to protect workers and constituents.

Tape: There will be tape on the floors to help provide accurate social distancing guidelines within the hallways.

All clients and employees will be screened at the door. A color code system will also be in place to help guide constituents to the appropriate office.