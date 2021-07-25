Mercer County Health Officials to hold COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– If you still have not gotten your COVID-19 vaccine, you have another chance. There will be a Free Vaccine Clinic in Princeton with the Mercer County Health Department.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, health officials will be at the Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center giving out shots. This event will run until 3 p.m.

People who have not started their shots or those who need their second dose are welcome.

Roger Topping is an administrator with the Mercer County Health Department. He said he believes the sooner people get vaccinated, the quicker we can get rid of the COVID-19 virus.

“We will be giving Pfizer, and Moderna and there is no appointment necessary. So if you haven’t already started your shots, now is the time to get it done,” Topping said.



According to research done by the CDC, vaccinated people can still get COVID-19, however, the illness will be less severe than if you are unvaccinated. Topping encourages everyone to get the vaccine before they, or a loved one, gets sick.