Mercer County man charged with strangulation, domestic battery, and fleeing

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County man is charged with strangulation, domestic battery, and fleeing. This is according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

It happened on Jan. 17th, 2021. Officers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence after Mercer County 911 received a call of a woman allegedly held hostage at gunpoint by her boyfriend. According to a release, officers spoke with family who told them the victim wasn’t home. They added they were not sure if she was taken hostage but was abused most of the weekend.

The Bluefield Police Department found the suspect, Jermaine Montgomery, and the woman in Bluefield, WV. They said she was safe upon arrival. Montgomery was detained.

According to the release, the victim denied being kidnapped by Montgomery, adding she had been physically abused by him several times over the weekend. Officers noticed injuries consistent with that claim.

Montgomery was then arrested before attempting to escape. Law Enforcement caught the suspect who was taken to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.