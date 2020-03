PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Board of Education announced all after school activities, including school proms, are cancelled until May 9, 2020. This includes all grade levels.

The Mercer County BOE made this announcement on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. According to their Facebook post, activities may be rescheduled once they returned to a normal schedule, but it is not guaranteed or promised if activities will be rescheduled.