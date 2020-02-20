Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Department renews memorandum of understanding with FBI

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A renewed contract between the Mercer County Sheriffs Department and the FBI will help catch more people involved in sex crimes against children.

The memorandum of understanding allows the Mercer County Sheriff’s department to participate in the West Virginia Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. The department dedicated a full-time deputy to investigate with the FBI.

Jeffrey McCormick is the Supervisory Senior Resident Agent with the FBI in Charleston, WV.

“The FBI really values its relationships with the state and local partners. Without the kind of relationships that we do have with local law enforcement, the FBI is not able to fulfill its mission either,” McCormick said.

Detective Sgt. Steven Sommers said since the sheriff’s department joined the task force, they made more than 10 arrests within eight months.

“Online solicitation of children, child pornography, production of child pornography, all of it,” said Sommers.

Sommers called those crimes an “epidemic” in the area.

According to FBI research, those who engage in the production and distribution of child pornography typically operate on the dark web-where they can remain anonymous. The task force provides the additional resources necessary to investigate this type of crime, and the FBI helps mediate jurisdictional boundaries.

“It really is a valuable partnership between us and state and local law enforcement,” said McCormick.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Plans stall for medical cannabis facility in Wyoming County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans stall for medical cannabis facility in Wyoming County"

Local middle school students learn about voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local middle school students learn about voting"

Capito's office donates American flags to honor veterans at Hospice of SWV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capito's office donates American flags to honor veterans at Hospice of SWV"

WV Osteopathic Medicine Board confirms complaints against Beckley VA doctor

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Osteopathic Medicine Board confirms complaints against Beckley VA doctor"

Man arrested for hitting another man with wine glass

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested for hitting another man with wine glass"

Volunteers help clean and rebuild Richlands after floods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers help clean and rebuild Richlands after floods"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News