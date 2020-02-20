Mercer County Sheriff’s Department renews memorandum of understanding with FBI

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A renewed contract between the Mercer County Sheriffs Department and the FBI will help catch more people involved in sex crimes against children.

The memorandum of understanding allows the Mercer County Sheriff’s department to participate in the West Virginia Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. The department dedicated a full-time deputy to investigate with the FBI.

Jeffrey McCormick is the Supervisory Senior Resident Agent with the FBI in Charleston, WV.

“The FBI really values its relationships with the state and local partners. Without the kind of relationships that we do have with local law enforcement, the FBI is not able to fulfill its mission either,” McCormick said.

Detective Sgt. Steven Sommers said since the sheriff’s department joined the task force, they made more than 10 arrests within eight months.

“Online solicitation of children, child pornography, production of child pornography, all of it,” said Sommers.

Sommers called those crimes an “epidemic” in the area.

According to FBI research, those who engage in the production and distribution of child pornography typically operate on the dark web-where they can remain anonymous. The task force provides the additional resources necessary to investigate this type of crime, and the FBI helps mediate jurisdictional boundaries.

“It really is a valuable partnership between us and state and local law enforcement,” said McCormick.