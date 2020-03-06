Closings
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department will hold community meetings

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department will be setting up meetings with local community leaders, and civic organizations to talk about issues in the community. The Sheriff’s Department is hoping for meaningful discussions to create solutions.

For more information you can contact the Chief J.E Parks at jparks@wvmsc.org.

