Mobile office hours connect Mercer County CVB with small business owners

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County is becoming fertile ground for new small businesses. The Mercer County convention and visitors bureau is working to help small business owners grow their passions by making themselves and their resources accessible.

Executive Director, Jamie Knull, held mobile office hours at Appalachian Coffee House in Princeton, WV on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. She discussed marketing advice, business ideas, and state resources.

“We talk about photography for example, just about the investment of photography and how to sell that to a visitor,” said Null. “We talk to them about just business ideas, it’s a great thing to set yourself apart in the small business world. So then, what are some things our ATV resorts can do differently, that maybe another one’s not doing? We really try to help brain storm.”

If you missed the office hours, visit the Mercer County CVB in their office at 621 Commerce St. in Bluefield, WV during business hours. You can also reach out to them on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Beckley Art Center hosting Black Business and Arts Expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley Art Center hosting Black Business and Arts Expo"

Concord Students prepare care packages for U.S. Military

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concord Students prepare care packages for U.S. Military"

Mercer County CVB holds mobile office for small business owners

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County CVB holds mobile office for small business owners"

Local law enforcement officers take emergency vehicle training course in Mercer County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local law enforcement officers take emergency vehicle training course in Mercer County"

I-77 cleared after semi-truck accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "I-77 cleared after semi-truck accident"

Trial begins for woman accused of rolling over her infant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial begins for woman accused of rolling over her infant"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News