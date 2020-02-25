Mobile office hours connect Mercer County CVB with small business owners

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County is becoming fertile ground for new small businesses. The Mercer County convention and visitors bureau is working to help small business owners grow their passions by making themselves and their resources accessible.

Executive Director, Jamie Knull, held mobile office hours at Appalachian Coffee House in Princeton, WV on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. She discussed marketing advice, business ideas, and state resources.

“We talk about photography for example, just about the investment of photography and how to sell that to a visitor,” said Null. “We talk to them about just business ideas, it’s a great thing to set yourself apart in the small business world. So then, what are some things our ATV resorts can do differently, that maybe another one’s not doing? We really try to help brain storm.”

If you missed the office hours, visit the Mercer County CVB in their office at 621 Commerce St. in Bluefield, WV during business hours. You can also reach out to them on Facebook.