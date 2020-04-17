Monroe County Democratic Committee pushes for ‘all absentee by mail’ election

UNION, WV (WVNS) — The Monroe County Democratic Executive Committee urged Governor Justice to make the June 9, 2020 Primary Election an “all absentee by mail” election.

Vice Chairman, Gibbs Kinderman, said fear of the coronavirus makes it hard for the county to recruit poll workers, most of whom are senior citizens. He said at this point, there are only enough to have voting at four of the county’s 18 precincts, and voter turnout is expected to be low.

“We have usually about 40 percent of our people voting and we feel like the direct, by mail voting would greatly increase the turnout, have more people participating in the democracy ,and not subject people who vote in person to the danger of this disease,” said Kinderman.

As of now, people can choose to vote absentee, but Kinderman said an all-absentee election would simplify the process for the voters and county officials, as well as save the county up to $30,000.