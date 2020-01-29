More people were hitting the libraries than movies in 2019

(CNN)– Most people think that libraries are not cool and could be boring at times. And in this day in age, it’s all about the videos and moving pictures.

But according to a Gallup Poll, more people visited a library than the movies in 2019. U.S. adults reportedly taken 10.5 trips to the library, and 5.3 trips to the movies in 2019.

They went to live music or theatrical events and national or historic parks roughly four times last year, and visited museums and casinos about 2.5 times. The results are based on phone interviews conducted by Gallup between December 2 and 15 with a sample of 1,025 random adults.

“Despite the proliferation of digital-based activities over the past two decades including digital books, podcasts, streaming entertainment services and advanced gaming libraries have endured as a place Americans visit nearly monthly on average,” according to the Gallup report.

The Gallup also reported that adults aged 18 to 29 visited the library much more frequently than older age groups. This also reflecting on college students who go to the library to study. Women reported visiting the library nearly twice as many times as men did, and adults from low-income households reported using the library more than adults from higher-income households.

Most Americans agree that libraries are important and add value to their communities. Two-thirds of Americans say that closing their local public libraries would hurt their communities, according to a 2016 Pew Research Center report.

“Many Americans are interested in libraries offering a range of services — including those that help people improve their digital skills and learn how to determine what information is trustworthy,” the Pew reported.