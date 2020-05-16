More than 100 drivers join neighborhood cruise through Shady Spring

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — During this pandemic car lovers are trading in traditional car shows for neighborhood cruises.

Shade Tree Car Club, Smooth Impressions Car Club and Beckley Events are organizing Neighborhood Car Cruises every weekend in the community. Saturday, May 16, 2020 was their third cruise, with the biggest turn out yet.

More than 100 drivers lined up at Ghent Volunteer fire department to parade their cars from Shady Spring to Grandview.

Jon Lilly is the president of Smooth Impressions car club. He said he loves seeing the people waiting outside to wave when the cruise rolls by.

“With everything going on in the world, and everything going on with this illness, its just a good opportunity for some people to get out, enjoy the cars and enjoy some decent weather hopefully and hopefully bring some joy to people’s faces whenever we get to cruise by,” said Lilly.

There will not be a cruise next weekend since it is Memorial weekend and high school graduations. The next cruise on May 30, 2020 will line up at the Park Middle School parking lot.

The cruise is free and open to everyone.