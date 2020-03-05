More than $1,000,000 will be funded to WVDHHR Maternal and Child Health Services

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced funding that will help support the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Maternal and Child Health Services. Senators Capito and Manchin made the announcement on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

The funding will help DHHR maintain and strengthen their role in providing and evaluating the healthcare of women, mothers, infants, and children.

“This funding will be essential in helping our state agencies to provide aid to the women, children, and families in West Virginia that need it most. These services are crucial to new mothers and infants of our state, and I am committed to making sure these resources are continually available. I’m glad (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) recognized the need for such aid in West Virginia, and I’m optimistic this grant will help save and improve lives.”

Senator Shelley Moore Capito

“I am pleased that (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) is partnering with the West Virginia DHHR to provide quality healthcare to mothers and children across our state. Far too many mothers in West Virginia do not have access to affordable and quality healthcare. No family should ever have to choose between their health and their financial security. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will fight every day so that we can keep West Virginia’s families strong, safe, and healthy.”

Senator Joe Manchin

DHHR Maternal and Child Health Services will receive $1,031,880, which was funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

