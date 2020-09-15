More than $11 million granted to WV for clean drinking water

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced a grant to provide clean drinking water across West Virginia. The announcement was made on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe, no matter their circumstances or where they live in the Mountain State. I am pleased the EPA is investing in the health and well being of West Virginians by protecting our drinking water resources to maintain and improve water quality in our waterways. I will continue to fight in Washington for every West Virginian to have clean, reliable drinking water.” Senator Joe Manchin

“West Virginians deserve access to reliable infrastructure and clean drinking water. As chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee’s Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure, I have worked to bring federal funding into our state to modernize our infrastructure and protect the quality of our drinking water. These have both been major priorities throughout my time in Congress, and I will continue to advocate for the services we need back home.” Senator Shelley Moore-Capito

Individual awards listed below:

$11,011,000 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

– West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources $227,005 – West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection – WPC State and Interstate Program Support

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection – WPC State and Interstate Program Support $116,700 – West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection – State Underground Water Source Protection

The $11,354,705 grant was funded by the Environmental Protection Agency.

