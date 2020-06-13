More than 35 thousand fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims reported in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia received more than 35 thousand fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims this month. State officials on Friday, June 12, 2020 said many claims were filed using stolen personal data.

Or, they were sent in with incorrect information. The fraud claims are slowing the process of getting unemployment benefits out to West Virginians who’ve already been waiting weeks.

Federal figures released Thursday said more than 4,000 West Virginians filed for jobless aid last week. State officials said they received two hundred and fifty claims in about the last two-and-a-half months.

