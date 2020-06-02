More than $7.4 million awarded to the Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails program

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) announced grants for the Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program in 27 counties in West Virginia. The announcement was made on Monday, June 1, 2020.

The funding will help towns and cities improve sidewalks, lighting, and rail trials.

“This is more than $7 million that is going to go toward making it easier for people all over West Virginia to get around and will also go toward making our beautiful park trails even better,” Gov. Justice said. “Even though we’ve been apart for awhile, we’re doing everything in our power to make our state’s transportation infrastructure better and better. And that’s exactly what this funding is going to do.”

“This funding is going to allow so many great projects to happen all over the state,” Sec. White said. “We’ll see a bunch of projects to make our sidewalks ADA-compliant so people of all abilities will be able to use our sidewalks, we are adding to our trail systems, it’s really just good for us all the way around and I really want to thank Governor Justice for his leadership and his commitment to transportation in West Virginia that’s making all of this possible.

“Today, West Virginia has a total of over $3 billion-worth of transportation contracts in progress,” Sec. White continued. “Without Governor Justice, we wouldn’t have anywhere near that and I just thank him over and over again for all he’s done.”

Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreational Authority will receive $100,000, Babcock State Park in Fayette County will receive $150,000, City of Oak Hill will receive $200,000, Town of Bradshaw in McDowell County will receive $150,000, Town of Iaeger will receive $130,000, Mercer County Commission will receive $150,000, and Town of Marlinton in Pocahontas County will receive $55,000.

Other places that will receive funding are:

Wood County Parks and Recreation, $150,000

City of Parkersburg, $200,000 (Rayon Drive Sidewalk)

City of Parkersburg, $400,000 (Gihon Elementary School Phase 2)

Hundred Area Pride, $60,000

Beech Fork State Park, $95,040 (Trail system)

Beech Fork State Park, $75,000 (Fitness Trail)

Beech Fork State Park, $15,000 (Water Trial)

City of Buckhannon, $50,000

City of Sistersville, $250,000

City of Thomas, $490,000

City of Grafton, $310,000

Town of Reedy, $150,000

Town of Harrisville, $370,000

City of St. Mary’s, $187,500

Town of Bath, $100,000

Cacapon Resort State Park Foundation, $149,935

Monongahela River Trials Conservancy, $100,000

City of Dunbar, $90,000

City of Nitro, $487,500

Town of Bolivar, $1250,000

City of Ranson, $625,000

Corporation of Shepherdstown, $500,000

City of Salem, $250,000

Regional Intergovernmental Council $50,000

Village of Barboursville, $625,000

City of Madison, $85,000

Town of Danville, $100,000

Audra State Park, $150,000 (Alum Cave Trail Phase 3)

Audra State Park, $15,000 (Alum Cave Boardwalk)

The total grant is $7,414,975.