More than $9.3 million will be granted to airports statewide

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced a grant for airports across West Virginia. The announcement was made on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

According to the release, these COVID-19 Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Airport Grants will provide relief to local airports that have lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some airports in southern West Virginia will also be receiving a portion of this money.

Raleigh County Mermorial BKW in Beckley will receive $69,000, Mercer County BLF in Bluefield will receive $69,000, Greenbrier Valley LWB in Lewisburg will receive $1,042,632, and Kee Field I16 in Pineville will receive $1,000.

“Our airports play a critical role in ensuring goods and services arrive at their destination on time, especially during a crisis. I am so happy to see this significant funding come home to provide West Virginia with the resources needed to combat this virus quickly and effectively.” Rep. Carol Miller

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao

“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds.” said Federal Aviation Administrator Steve Dickson. Federal Aviation Administrator Steve Dickson

Other airports who will also receive funding are:

Upshur County Regional

Yeager CRW

North Central West Virginia CKB

Elkins-Randolph County-Jennings Randolph F EKN

Fairmont Municipal-Frankman Field 4G7

Tri-State/Minton H Ferguson Field HTS

Logan County 6L4

Eastern WV Regional/Shepard Field MRG

Morgantown Municipal-Walker L Bill Hart Field MGW

Marshall County MPG

Mid-Ohio Valley Regional PKB

Grant County W99

Philippi/Barbour County Regional 79D

Mason County 3I2

Jackson County I18

Summersville SXL

Braxton County 48I

Wheeling Ohio County HLG

Appalachian Regional EBD

The $9,398,776 grant is part of the $10 billion allocation of funds from the CARES Act. The money was funded by the Department of Transportation.