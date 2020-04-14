More than $9.3 million will be granted to airports statewide

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced a grant for airports across West Virginia. The announcement was made on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
According to the release, these COVID-19 Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Airport Grants will provide relief to local airports that have lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some airports in southern West Virginia will also be receiving a portion of this money.
Raleigh County Mermorial BKW in Beckley will receive $69,000, Mercer County BLF in Bluefield will receive $69,000, Greenbrier Valley LWB in Lewisburg will receive $1,042,632, and Kee Field I16 in Pineville will receive $1,000.
“Our airports play a critical role in ensuring goods and services arrive at their destination on time, especially during a crisis. I am so happy to see this significant funding come home to provide West Virginia with the resources needed to combat this virus quickly and effectively.”Rep. Carol Miller
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,”U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao
“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds.” said Federal Aviation Administrator Steve Dickson.Federal Aviation Administrator Steve Dickson
Other airports who will also receive funding are:
- Upshur County Regional
- Yeager CRW
- North Central West Virginia CKB
- Elkins-Randolph County-Jennings Randolph F EKN
- Fairmont Municipal-Frankman Field 4G7
- Tri-State/Minton H Ferguson Field HTS
- Logan County 6L4
- Eastern WV Regional/Shepard Field MRG
- Morgantown Municipal-Walker L Bill Hart Field MGW
- Marshall County MPG
- Mid-Ohio Valley Regional PKB
- Grant County W99
- Philippi/Barbour County Regional 79D
- Mason County 3I2
- Jackson County I18
- Summersville SXL
- Braxton County 48I
- Wheeling Ohio County HLG
- Appalachian Regional EBD
The $9,398,776 grant is part of the $10 billion allocation of funds from the CARES Act. The money was funded by the Department of Transportation.
- Online sales help local small businesses stay afloat
- College admissions offices navigate COVID-19, offer new resources
- Airports to begin seeing CARES Act funds
- UPDATE: DHHR confirms 10th COVID-19 related death, 54 new COVID-19 cases reported
- More than $9.3 million will be granted to airports statewide