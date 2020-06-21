Motorcyclist injured in accident on I-77

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– One person was taken to a local hospital after a motorcycle accident on I-77 Northbound.
Raleigh County Dispatchers told 59News they received a call about a single motorcycle accident near the Ghent exit around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
The cyclist was injured, but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.
The scene was cleared.
Ghent Fire Department and Ghent EMS responded to the call.
