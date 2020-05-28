Mountain Music Festival headliners will perform on live stream

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — When the pandemic hit, folks at ACE Adventure Resort made the tough decision to cancel Mountain Music Festival.

It would be the first year without the festival since it started in 2013, but now fans can still get a chance to watch the headliners perform. People can watch the free live stream on June 5 and 6, 2020.

Chelsea Bricker is the Social Media Coordinator for ACE Adventure Resort.

“Our headliners, Lettuce and Infamous Stringdusters, and some of the other bands that were going to perform at Mountain Music Festival have recorded some music videos and some feeds of them playing, and we’re putting all of that together and we’re going to do a live feed on the weekend Mountain Music festival was supposed to be held,” said Bricker.

The performance will be streamed on the resorts YouTube channel and the Mountain Music Festival Facebook page.