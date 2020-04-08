Mullens Dogwood Festival cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) -- Thursday, April 8, 2020 was supposed to be the last day of school in Raleigh County before spring break; however, the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans.

Raleigh County Public Schools still wanted to give their students a chance to explore the world. Administrators created a "Staycation" page with access to online learning, virtual tours of museums, and even live streams inside of aquariums around the country.