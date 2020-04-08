Mullens Dogwood Festival cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — The Mullens Dogwood Festival is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Town officials decided to cancel the annual event because of COVID-19 concerns.

Vendors who submitted their money for this year’s festival can request a refund, or have their money go towards next year’s festival. If you have any questions you can email mullensdogwoodfestival@gmail.com or on Facebook: The Mullens Dogwood Festival.

