UPDATE: One dead following accident on Route 52

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(PHOTO: Courtesy MGN)

March 10, 2020 7:15 p.m. UPDATE: BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to West Virginia State Police, one person is dead following the accident on Route 52.

March 10, 2020 6:30 p.m. UPDATE: BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS) — Traffic is stopped on Route 52 near the Mercer/McDowell County line.

BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)– Law Enforcement agencies are responding to an accident on Route 52 in the Bramwell area. Dispatchers told 59News the call came in at 3:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Crews on scene told 59News the accident involved two cars. Firefighters with the Bluewell VFD said at least two people were flown to a hospital.

The Bluefield Fire Department, Montcalm Fire Department, Bluewell Fire Department, Bramwell Fire Department, Bluefield Rescue Squad, West Virginia State Police, and Mercer County Sheriff’s Department are currently on the scene.

This is a developing story, stick with 59News for the latest updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Keep Mercer Clean Campaign kicks-off in March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Mercer Clean Campaign kicks-off in March"

Mercer County Commission honors late Art Riley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commission honors late Art Riley"

Fayette County Commission reclaiming tax revenue from Ace Adventure Resort

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County Commission reclaiming tax revenue from Ace Adventure Resort"

Princeton Police Department recognizes recent success of combating local drug trade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Princeton Police Department recognizes recent success of combating local drug trade"

Coronavirus challenge: how many times do students touch their faces?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus challenge: how many times do students touch their faces?"

White Sulphur Springs Public Library honors Katherine Johnson

Thumbnail for the video titled "White Sulphur Springs Public Library honors Katherine Johnson"

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News