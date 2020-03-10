UPDATE: One dead following accident on Route 52

March 10, 2020 7:15 p.m. UPDATE: BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to West Virginia State Police, one person is dead following the accident on Route 52.

March 10, 2020 6:30 p.m. UPDATE: BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS) — Traffic is stopped on Route 52 near the Mercer/McDowell County line.

BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)– Law Enforcement agencies are responding to an accident on Route 52 in the Bramwell area. Dispatchers told 59News the call came in at 3:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Crews on scene told 59News the accident involved two cars. Firefighters with the Bluewell VFD said at least two people were flown to a hospital.

The Bluefield Fire Department, Montcalm Fire Department, Bluewell Fire Department, Bramwell Fire Department, Bluefield Rescue Squad, West Virginia State Police, and Mercer County Sheriff’s Department are currently on the scene.

