Music in the Mountains Festival is back in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Live music is back in Mercer County as people welcome back the Music in the Mountains Festival. The outdoor music festival started back in the 1920s at the Glenwood Recreation Park in Princeton.

Saturday, August 28, 2021, was the first day hosting the festival after it was shut down for 40 years.

Jonathan Buckner is one of the organizers of the event. Buckner went before the Mercer County Commission to seek funding for Music In the Mountains: A Celebration of Hope.

“There’s been a lot of community revalidation in West Virginia as a whole and so it is just really special to continue that at Glenwood Park,” Buckner said.

The festival started at 2 p.m. and ended at 10 p.m. There were a variety of bands playing all kinds of music from Gospel and Country to Bluegrass.