Name a cockroach after your ex and watch it get eaten on Valentine’s Day

(WVNS)– Valentine’s Day is just a few days away, and some people still have bad memories of their ex. One zoo in Texas may have a solution.

According to a CNN article, the San Antonio Zoo is allowing guests to pay five dollars and will name a cockroach after your former lover. The staff will feed the cockroach to an animal at their “Cry Me a Cockroach” event.

The event will take place on Friday, February 14, 2020. The article further states that if your ex was especially a”player” you can pay $20 and they will name a rat and it will get fed to a reptile instead.

The zoo will even stream the event on Facebook Live, so you would not have to take a visit to the zoo. You can also receive a certificate if you share it on your social media.

