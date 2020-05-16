National Guard helps provide free COVID-19 testing for vulnerable communities in West Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Current data from the CDC suggests a disproportionate burden of COVID-19 illness and death among racial and ethnic minority groups. On Thursday, May 14, 2020 Gov. Jim Justice announced a plan to increase COVID-19 testing in minority communities in West Virginia.

Saturday, May 16, 2020 was the first round of free testing for minorities and other vulnerable populations. The Governor’s Office, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, Department of Health and Human Resources, National Guard and community partners are providing free, optional testing for residents in medically under-served population areas.

Testing took place locally at Bluefield State College and the Raleigh County commission on aging.