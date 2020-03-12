NCAA cancels all Division I Men’s and Women’s Winter and Spring Championships

FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(WVNS)– President of the NCAA, Mark Emmert, and the Board of Governors announced all women’s and men’s conference tournaments, and winter and spring NCAA Championship are cancelled. The announcement was made on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The decision was made because of the growing public health concerns of Coronoavirus.

“Our ability to ensure events do not contribute to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, and the impracticality hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entitles.”

COVID-19 Statement

The active conference basketball tournaments will not be finished, and the annual NCAA March Madness tournament will not happen.

