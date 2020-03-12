NCAA cancels all Division I Men’s and Women’s Winter and Spring Championships

(WVNS)– President of the NCAA, Mark Emmert, and the Board of Governors announced all women’s and men’s conference tournaments, and winter and spring NCAA Championship are cancelled. The announcement was made on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
The decision was made because of the growing public health concerns of Coronoavirus.
“Our ability to ensure events do not contribute to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, and the impracticality hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entitles.”COVID-19 Statement
The active conference basketball tournaments will not be finished, and the annual NCAA March Madness tournament will not happen.