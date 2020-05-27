Neighborhood Car Cruise returning to Beckley

BECKLEY, WVV (WVNS) — Beckley Events along with Shade Tree and Smooth Impressions will be hosting another Neighborhood Car Cruise. The cruise will be on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The back-up date is June 6, 2020.

Cars in this cruise will be driving in the Park Middle School area, along with parts of Fayette, F, Kanawha, Wright, and G Streets.

Line-up will be at Park Middle School from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cruise will then proceed to Park Ave, turn left on Mercer Street, and then left on College Ave (Behind the school). Next, will be a right onto Granville Ave, and continue to Ann Street (left), then take a right onto Woodlawn for a block, then a right on Queen and a left on Springdale back to Woodlawn, turning left on Woodlawn until you get to the intersection with Route 3 (3rd ave.) Then, the cruise will continue by making a right onto Route 3 and merge onto Fayette Street at the five corners intersection, and follow until F Street, turn left onto F and ride to Kanawha Street (near Wildwood Museum and Memorial Baptist. At Kanawha make a right and follow to Black Knight, where making a right will take the cruise through the parking lot onto Wright Street. Which will then merge onto Fayette Street to the intersection at the traffic light. Next, you will make a right onto G Street and drive back to Kanawha Street, making a left to follow Kanaha Street (stopping at red lights) on the way to Robert C. Bryd Drive.

Recent 2020 graduates are also welcome to join the cruise, as well as musicians, mascots, and costumed characters.

Organizers are planning to offer cruises every other Saturday in June and July. Listed below are the dates:

June 13, 2020 (rain date June 20)

June 27, 2020 (rain date July 4)

July 11, 2020 (rain date July 18)

Beckley Events has a car show scheduled for July 25, 2020. If the show is not allowed, then a cruise will be lined-up in downtown Beckley.