Never Have I Ever: Taking a Shot

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Living in the Mountain State gives us all opportunities to try new things. There was one activity 59News Anchor Logan Ross wanted to try. She went out to the Field of Dreams in Greenbrier County to give it a shot.

The Field of Dreams is where White Sulphur Springs native Makayla Scott does all her skeet shooting. It just so happens that the Field of Dreams is right in her backyard. Logan Ross got lessons from her on how to clay shoot.

The day started with safety procedures. You always wear glasses, remember a gun is always loaded and the most important safety tip was do not point at something you are not going to shoot. In this case, the only thing that was being shot was the clay targets.

Ross had to learn how to hold the gun and how to follow a clay. Scott provided her with a CZ 1012 semi-automatic. It took her a lot of tries to get the hang of it, but after a handful of shots, she finally hit a clay.

She finished the day taking down three clays out of about 35 attempts.

“That was the most exciting thing ever. It was a rush, and I am the kind of person that wants to do something until I get it. So, we honestly could have been here until like 8:00 tonight. We did it though, and I hit three, so that’s awesome,” Ross said.

She even got the stamp of approval from her incredible teacher and expert shooter Makayla Scott.

“She did awesome, especially for her first time​,” Scott said.

The Field of Dreams is open to the public through reservations. If you are interested in making a reservation, you can visit Makayla Scott Shooting on Facebook.