New agritourism farm in Greenbrier County teaches young people about where their food comes from

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– A new agritourism farm is in Lewisburg is hoping to educate kids about how their fruits and vegetables end up on the dinner table. The Hanna Farmstead hosted their grand opening last weekend. Jade Napier is one of the co-owners of the farm. She explained what an agritourism farm is.

“It is a basic farm that we allow the general public to see how agriculture works,” Napier said.

When coming to the farm, children can learn about how to grow food and play fun games. The farm also has a sunflower patch and even a place to pick your own pumpkins.

“It’s really kind of a full way to learn about agriculture, and our big thing is plants. You know, how the corn grows, and how your food comes to the table,” She continued.

Napier said it’s been her fiance’s dream for the past 10 years to open the farm. They are excited to see how their first season will go and to educate the area on the importance of agriculture.

“So getting into it and realizing how important it is just makes me want to teach other people the importance as well,” Napier continued.

The weekend of August 27th, they will be having a back-to-school contest, where the 100th person who shows up will get $100. The farm is located on James Stuart Road in Lewisburg and will be open Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The final day of operation will be October 31st.