New art exhibit at Beckley Art Center highlights social issues across nation

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A new art exhibit opened up at the Beckley Art Center. The exhibit is called Social Studies and it shines a light on social issues across the nation.

Artists were challenged to express their feelings about the recent events that occurred in the country and channel those feelings towards their artwork.

Some topics touched on this exhibit are Black Lives Matter, Mountaintop Removal, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robby Moore is the director of the exhibit.

“We wanted to do this because we feel like there is so many important social issues and social justice issues. So, we wanted to give artists the opportunity to comment on that,” Moore said.



The exhibit will be up until June 19, 2021 and is completely free to the public.

Moore said there are opportunities to have your work displayed in the next exhibit. For information on how to contact Moore, you can visit their website.