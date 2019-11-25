New bill could benefit WV seniors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A state delegate is still seeking to remove the state tax on social security benefits for all seniors.

Delegate Randy Swartzmiller says he is pleased with efforts made during the past legislative session but there is still work to do.

Thousands of seniors are exempted each year with household income caps.

Therefore, Del. Swartzmiller is introducing a new bill to remove social security caps altogether.

If you make $50,000 you’re out. If you make $49,999.99 you’re in. So one penny could be the difference in wether you get in on the exemption or not. So it just wasn’t fair RANDY SWARTZMILLER, WEST VIRGINIA STATE DELEGATE

The legislative session is set for the second week of January.