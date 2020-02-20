New Chief of Interpretation named for New River Gorge National River

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — A new Chief of Interpretation at the New River Gorge National River was announced.

Superintendent Lizzie Watts announced that Eve West is the new Chief of Interpretation at the New River Gorge National River. She started her assignment on February 16, 2020.

“I am delighted with our new chief. Eve will bring energy, excitement, interpretive skills, and great leadership to the Division of Interpretation and Cultural Resources,” Watts stated in a release.

Over the last eight years, West served in many roles in the park. She served as the District Ranger for the past three years, overseeing the interpretive operations for the northern half of the New River Gorge National River and Gauley River National Recreation area.

She also served as the District Ranger at Everglades and Canyonlands National Parks.

“We have three wonderfully rich park sites here in southern WV, and a talented staff who take care of them. I am honored and excited to work alongside them in the challenges that lie ahead,” West stated in a release.

During her career, she worked on several units, including Cape Cod National Seashore, Fort Union National Monument, and Great Smokey Mountains National Park.