New COVID-19 case reported in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department confirmed another case of COVID-19. The statement was made on Monday, May 4, 2020.

As of May 4, 2020, the Mercer County Health Department still has 12 pending test results. The new case of COVID-19 is community transmission related.

There are now 11 total cases of COVID-19 in Mercer County. Seven people recovered from the virus. Four people are still in isolation.

According to the Health Department, all nursing homes in Mercer County completed testing. Child Care Center employees are currently being tested and facilities are being inspected for re-opening.