BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– An new art exhibit will be opening up at Tamarack.

“A Youth Arts Gallery Exhibition in the Governor Pigment of your Imagination” is the title of the new exhibit. It will feature students from K-12 that uses color theory, color as emphasis, creating moods, when making their own original artwork. .

The exhibit will begin on Jan. 24, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. at the Hulett C. Smith Theater Lobby, and run until Feb. 24, 2020.