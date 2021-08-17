NEW FAIR FOOD: maple explosion, southern comfort food on a stick

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Another day at the State Fair of West Virginia means another day to try new food!

It is not fair food if it is not on a stick! Cross Creek Hospitality put a new spin on a classic southern dish: Chicken and Waffles on a stick. The fried chicken is tender and juicy, baked inside a fluffy waffle. Fair-goers also get the choice between blueberry syrup, sriracha syrup, or original maple syrup.

Caleb Arwood is the Executive Chef of Cross Creek Hospitality. He said they wanted to create something both convenient and unique.

“We’ve done chicken and waffles at Road Hogs, so we were trying to figure out a way people could walk around with it, so we figured we’d put sticks in it,” Arwood explained.

The Cross Creek Hospitality stand is located right behind the West Virginia Lottery building.

And on the other side of the fairgrounds you can find another new spin on a fair favorite: maple bacon funnel cake.

Holly McCormick is the owner of GH Concessions. She said the creation reminds you of that home cooking you would make early in the morning.

“Who doesn’t like a Sunday morning breakfast? That’s kind of what it reminds you of, that feel good Sunday morning breakfast you have at home with your family. It’s a good time,” McCormick said.

McCormick said you just need to have an open mind to try something new, you never know if you will like the unique combinations of flavors!

To vote for your favorite new fair food, click here.