New Mercer County Superintendent sworn into office

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — There is officially a new leader of Mercer County Schools.

Edward Toman was sworn into office on Thursday, July 1, 2021, as Mercer County’s newest Superintendent of Schools. Toman has taken the spot of Dr. Deborah Akers, who recently retired from the position. Tuesday, marked Toman’s first official day on the job.

He said he is excited to get settled in and ready to meet Mercer County Students and get them involved.

“I can’t wait to set up some committees with some high school students and get their voice and see what’s going on,” Toman said.

Toman also said he is looking forward to getting to work and exploring the county he now serves.