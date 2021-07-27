New procedures in place for Fayette County Schools ahead of new year

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– School administrators in Fayette County are networking with others ahead of the school year. Principals and Superintendents were able to express some challenges they face during the event Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Gary Hough Superintendent of Fayette County Schools, said they have made a few changes for the upcoming school year. Hough said students will not be marked absent if they stay at home sick, as long as they provide a doctor’s note or proof they got a COVID test.

“We will not punish them for protecting our school environment. So, that is a big change,” Hough said.

Hough is encouraging students to get a vaccine. He also said they are not sure if masks will be a requirement.