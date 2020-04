FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — With many people out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some families struggle to feed themselves, as well as their pets.

To help local pet owners in need, the New River Humane Society will host a drive-thru pet food distribution event at Fayette County Park on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 6 p.m. People can stay in their car and volunteers load up the food.

Everyone is encouraged to wear masks. Supplies are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.