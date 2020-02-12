New Store coming to Coal City WV

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — The Coal City area can except a new store opening up in their community the day after Valentine’s Day.

The Dollar General will be opening at 2075 Coal City Road, and will have their grand opening on Saturday, February 15, 2020 starting at 8 a.m.

During the grand opening, customers can receive specials deals and free prizes. In addition, the first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card, and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote with complimentary product samples.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products. We hope our Coal City customers will continue to enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location,” Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, Dan Nieser stated. 

The release stated the new store will continue to provide customers with the same value and convenience they have come to rely on, just in a different location.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

New donut shop opens in Mercer County

Thumbnail for the video titled "New donut shop opens in Mercer County"

Local boy wins computer science competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local boy wins computer science competition"

United Way brings awareness to hotline

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way brings awareness to hotline"

Greenbrier County approves second amendment resolution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County approves second amendment resolution"

WSS Police Department will receive new weapons

Thumbnail for the video titled "WSS Police Department will receive new weapons"

White Sulphur Springs City Council looks to pass medical cannabis ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "White Sulphur Springs City Council looks to pass medical cannabis ordinance"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News