New Store coming to Coal City WV

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — The Coal City area can except a new store opening up in their community the day after Valentine’s Day.

The Dollar General will be opening at 2075 Coal City Road, and will have their grand opening on Saturday, February 15, 2020 starting at 8 a.m.

During the grand opening, customers can receive specials deals and free prizes. In addition, the first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card, and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote with complimentary product samples.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products. We hope our Coal City customers will continue to enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location,” Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, Dan Nieser stated.

The release stated the new store will continue to provide customers with the same value and convenience they have come to rely on, just in a different location.