New Survival Class coming to Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in the woods with no electricity?

New River Survival Brushcraft is a new wilderness survival school in Fayette County. Josh Sapio is the owner and Operator of the program.

He said the program is designed to teach people survival skills and strengthen the skills they already have.

“We teach different skills such as shelter building, fire building, and water procurement,” Sapio said.



You can now register to take part in this program. This survival program is available year round. For more information you can visit their website.