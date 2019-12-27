New Year’s Eve celebrations in Southern West Virginia

(WVNS)– New Year’s Eve is only a few days away, and Southern West Virginia has a few celebrations. All events will be held on Tuesday Dec. 31, 2019.

1. The Lemon drop in Bluefield WV. According to the release the event will be held at 11 p.m.

2. The New Year’s Celebration will be held at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. This event will start at 8 p.m. and end at 12:30 a.m.

3. Downtown Countdown 2020- a Winterfest celebration in Princeton WV. This event will be held at the Mercer Street Glassroots District. This event starts at 8:30 p.m. and ends at 12:30 a.m.

4. Roaring 20’s New Year’s Eve Party with the Company Stores with Adventures on the Gorge. This event is located at Smokey’s on the Gorge. It will start at 8:30 p.m. and end at 12:30 p.m.

5. The New Year’s Eve Celebration- Adult Celebration, Teen Bash and Kids Camp. This event will be held at the Glade Springs Resort in Glen Daniels. It will start at 8:30 p.m. and end at 12:30 a.m.

For more information about the events list above or other events that could be happening near you, you can click here to find more.