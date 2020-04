SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Nicholas County Health Department confirmed the county’s first case of COVID-19 Sunday, April 5, 2020.

The health department said the person has quarantined since the symptoms started, and the person has been symptom-free for almost one week. No other details about the confirmed case were released.

Anyone with questions regarding COVID-19 can call the Nicholas County Health Department at

(304) 872-5329.