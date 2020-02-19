Nicholas County man arrested for sexual assault

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man from Nicholas County is facing sexual assault charges.

Deputies with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department arrested Dakota James Dissette for allegedly having sexual relations with a minor.

Dissette is charged with seven counts of Sexual Assault. The alleged crime happened between 2018-2020. Deputies said more charges could be pending.

Dissette is currently being held in Central Regional Jail on a $35,012 Surety/Cash bond.